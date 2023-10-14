Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

The supervolcano near Naples in Italy is causing experts concern. A video simulates the possible eruption of the volcano and its catastrophic consequences for the country.

Naples – In the Phlegraean Fields near the city of Naples in southern Italy, experts are keeping a close eye on the so-called “supervolcano”. For some time now, researchers have been increasingly concerned that the volcano could erupt. Particularly worrying: numerous people have settled not only in nearby Naples, but also in the Phlegraean Fields themselves over the decades. An outbreak would be devastating.

A simulation from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) from 2011 shows how the eruption could occur in detail. The video is currently causing a stir after numerous earthquakes in the region in southern Italy.

Supervolcano in Italy worries experts: could the Phlegraean Fields erupt again?

The Phlegraean Fields (Campi Flegrei) are a volcanic area in the Campania region that begins directly on the outskirts of the megacity of Naples and extends over an area of ​​more than 150 square kilometers. Also known as a supervolcano, it is not far from the famous volcano Vesuvius. Both volcanoes even have a common magma chamber. In addition to Vesuvius, the supervolcano has also repeatedly attracted attention over the last few decades with activity. The area is regularly hit by small earthquakes. In August alone, 1,118 tremors were recorded around Europe’s largest active supervolcano.

The Phlegraean Fields are a supervolcano right near Naples. (Archive image) © dpa/Istinuto Di Vulcanologia

The area has been on a yellow alert level for eleven years, calling for caution. But recently there has been increasing concern among experts. On the one hand, a study published in the specialist journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment published, showed that the Phlegraean Fields are steadily weakening and more prone to cracking, making an eruption more likely. On the other hand, increasing earthquake activity is being recorded locally. Just in October, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 occurred in the Naples region. The earthquake not only caused damage to buildings, but also caused panic among the population. Many people ask themselves: What happens if the volcano actually erupts?

Italy: Simulation shows how devastating the eruption of the supervolcano would be for Naples and the region

The past makes it clear what effects an eruption of the supervolcano could have: a major eruption 30,000 years ago is said to have contributed to the extinction of the Neanderthals. The last major volcanic eruption in the Phlegraean Fields is dated to 1538. Today half a million people live in the region. To illustrate the effects, the National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) created a simulation in 2011 that shows what an eruption probably looked like around 4,500 years ago:

Above all, the impact of the natural disaster becomes clear: First, a huge torrent of lava bursts through the earth’s mantle into the air. In just three minutes, the lava then spreads across a large area throughout the region. Looking back, Naples would be buried under the magma.

Nobody can currently predict exactly whether the volcano will erupt in the near future. Thomas R. Walter from the German Georesearch Center (GFZ) refers to both the Phlegraean Fields and Vesuvius in the interview Merkur.de by IPPEN.MEDIA as “ripe for an eruption”. The researchers see changes in the former, while there are currently “no major changes” to be reported with Vesuvius.

According to information from the online portal Earthquake News gave “the last seven days a slight reason to hope that the situation will ease.” Accordingly, the number of earthquakes fell slightly again in October. Now we have to continue monitoring the volcano. The situation could continue to ease, but it could also escalate again. “The volcano breathes and with it the symptoms of its activity also rise and fall,” writes the portal. A final all-clear would therefore not be possible. (nz)