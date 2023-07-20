He only sees the chachalaca in the other’s eye. Florestan.

December 1, 2018 he President López Obrador protested to keep and have the Constitution kept Politics of the United Mexican States and the laws that emanate from it.

Two years later broke that obligation constitutional by launching his maxim of “don’t come to me with the story that the law is the law“.

In that tenor, this week he declared that he accepted under protest the notification of the INE for don’t talk about the opposition, evading that mandatory commitment by violating the electoral law which is the one applied by that Institute.

This normalizing illegality began after the 2021 electoral disaster that led him to open the succession by appointing his capsof which he shamelessly but accurately called himself, your plunger.

and uncovered Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López Hernández and then Ricardo Monreal, who began their pre-campaigns throughout the country while he reinforced his electoral propaganda from the morning platform of his palace. He arrived on June 5 and at a dinner he read them a letter and primer with the conditions and times in which they had to resign, register and relaunch their pre-campaigns, which they all complied with and this spread to the so-called opposition front that copied the illegal procedure: they appointed their pre-candidates who began their campaigns.

For the electoral authority, this thing that had a duck tail, duck feathers, duck beak and blinked like a duck, was a goose, and they all continued illegally. Yes, if it is a goose that yesterday confirmed the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary by failing that the pre-candidates are not such nor are their pre-campaigns.

So, the political world endorsed the scheme of the illegality of López Obrador and all in unison shouted that they were geese, not ducks.

And they endorsed their maxim that they not go with the story that the law is the law, that it is there to violate it, not to comply with it.

Quack…!

remnants

1. OFFENSIVE.- Lopez Obrador announced a new section in which they will publish what they dictate to their YouTubers to continue doing campaign against the opposition. He falsely said that it will not be he but the people who will speak against their opponents;

2. VIOLENCE.- And gender violence, which was exercised through the spokeswoman of her spokesperson when calling on his behalf to Xochitl Galvez as the Mrs Xnot to mention it. The order to all hers is to go against her even with lies what it is to continue campaigning but based on wanting discredit her and leave her the image of dishonest; and

3. MARK.- The electoral Tribunal confirmed by majority vote that Layda Sansores committed gender political violenceagainst federal deputies of the PRI and must be registered in the register of persons sanctioned for gender political violence. Where they will write down the spokesperson Vilchis.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

