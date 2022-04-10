The new Disney Plus series, “moon knight” came to streaming on March 30 and in the second episode we could see the villain Arthur Harrow briefly uttering a few phrases in an attempt at Mandarin to one of his disciples, explaining that each member of his community tries to learn three languages.

Apparently the pronunciation was not correct which made the actor Simu Liu, who plays Shang Chiwill dedicate a tweet to the character played by Ethan Hawke criticizing his Mandarin.

Ethan Hawke was in charge of thinking of the first scene of the “Moon Knight” series, where the character of Arthur Harrow appears for the first time. Photo: Marvel/Disney+

What did Simu Li say?

The actor who was cast as Shang-Chi in the 2021 Marvel movie, spoke about Ethan Hawke’s Mandarin: “Alright, Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher.”

Simu Li criticizes Ethan Hawke’s Mandarin. Photo: Twitter

In said scene where the actor delivers a brief dialogue in Mandarin, he is heard saying to his disciple, “You are still a loser.” Many Mandarin speakers found Harrow’s lines incomprehensible, with some criticizing Marvel Studios for apparently not being able to provide Hawke with corrections regarding his pronunciation.

What did we see in the second episode of “Moon knight”?

The second installment ofmoon knight” featured Steven Grant confronting Marc Spector and uncovering details of Spector’s life: his past as a mercenary, his marriage, and his dealings with the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu. It also saw the first appearance of Mr. Knight in the series, allowing Grant to possess the strength of Khonshu’s fist, while also retaining his own mind.