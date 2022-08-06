After cancellation of Batgirlwhich can happen to all projects under development and for various reasons, the lead actor of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liuhe decided to joke about it with a tweet judged not particularly comical. In fact, Simu Liu wrote:

I am sorry to inform you that Disney has decided to eliminate the Shang-Chi Holiday Special due to quality control issues. I had already filmed everything. I had even designed a Ta Lo entirely out of gingerbread. RIP Shang Chi and the legend of TEEEN GOLDEN RIIIIINGS.

Obviously, no Shang-Chi Holiday Specials were scheduled, and the joke was frowned upon by the actor’s fans, many of whom decided to comment under the post, some calling for it to be removed.

Simu, I love you. But please delete this tweet, it’s not a pleasant situation for the entire creative team behind these Warner projects. Instant apology video. Please don’t “like” or share this. Maybe you haven’t starred in an expensive HBO comic book that just got canceled… I love you, but it’s not something to be taken lightly. People have seen their dreams of corporate greed shattered. Every actor should be worried. Honestly I am very disappointed, especially knowing where you come from. Humility is no longer a quality you have. Once again: remember where you come from. There is no need to be arrogant or sassy.

Warner Bros., as many will know, has canceled the release of Batgirl both at the cinema and in streamingalthough the project had already been almost completed and had cost well 90 million dollars. Unfortunately, these are things that can happen, and they always leave a bad taste in the mouth of many spectators.