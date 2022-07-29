Players have also pointed out a bug where characters want to develop incestuous relationships.

The Sims continues to establish itself as the most applauded franchise in terms of life simulation, but it can also present errors on aspects that have nothing to do with our day to day. This is how we see it with The Sims 4 because, after its last update, the community has begun to point out a couple of bugs the most crazy.

One of them makes the sims age at an unusual rate. As some Reddit users comment, via pc gamerthere are times when our infants can become old in a matter of minutes. Those responsible for the delivery are aware of this error and, in accordance with one of his latest posts on Twitter, they are already working to fix it.

However, the developers must also face one of the craziest bugs in recent years in the life simulator: the sims they want to flirt with members of their family. Apparently, this bug arose after slightly tweaking the character Wishes system, which serves as a mechanic for sims to get special points by fulfilling their demands. as commented one of the quality designers from The Sims 4 on Twitter, it appears that the team is aware of this issue and is already working on a fix.

It is very likely that these errors disappear soon of the game, although they have certainly surprised more than one player. As for the future of the delivery, it should be noted that The Sims 4 has just received the High School Years DLC, although the developers have also implemented a free upgrade that allows us to choose the sexual orientation of our sims.

