The favored online game franchise “The Sims” lets gamers simulate relationship, rising up, house-buying and grownup chores. However now you possibly can take that simulation to an entire new galaxy far, far-off — the thrilling realm of “ Star Wars .”

A brand new growth pack to “The Sims 4,” known as “ Star Wars: Journey to Batuu ,” will let gamers create a singular story for his or her “Sims” — the playable characters within the recreation. The growth will launch on Sept. 8 for PC (via Origin and Steam, CDKeys) , Playstation 4 and Xbox One .

Picture 1 of 6 “Sims 4” lands visits the “Star Wars” universe within the new growth pack “Journey to Batuu.” (Picture credit score: EA Video games) Picture 2 of 6 You may have to choose a facet, the First Order or Resistance, in Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu. (Picture credit score: EA Video games) Picture 3 of 6 Lightsaber coaching is required on Batuu for Drive wielding Sims. (Picture credit score: EA Video games) Picture 4 of 6 You may meet Galaxy’s Edge characters like Vi Moradi (left), Rey and extra in Sims 4’s growth. (Picture credit score: EA Video games) Picture 5 of 6 Your Sim can hone their lightsaber abilities with a droid identical to Luke Skywalker! (Picture credit score: EA Video games) Picture 6 of 6 A view of Batuu. It isn’t precisely Coruscant, however there’s lots occurring right here. (Picture credit score: EA Video games)

A trailer for the game on YouTube reveals a “Sim” known as Cora getting an unique invitation by way of cellphone to go to Batuu, which rapidly opened her eyes to new potentialities for exploration. “I imply, there have been aliens, and droids, and blue milk!” the narrator says.

The growth pack, the sport’s creators added, was impressed by “ Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ” in Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The theme half takes place on Batuu, which is faithfully recreated within the Sims 4 model.

Cora rapidly integrates herself into her new environment, together with chatting with an Abednedo, making an attempt out completely different “Star Wars” vogue kinds to slot in and visiting Oga’s Cantina. Earlier than lengthy, Cora finds out that the Resistance is working from simply exterior town to combat in opposition to the First Order, which has taken up residence in one of many downtown sectors.

The trailer reveals Cora constructing a droid buddy, incomes credit (cash) and fame by ending missions, and naturally utilizing traditional “Star Wars” {hardware} resembling lightsabers and the famed Millennium Falcon spaceship .

“As a brand new customer to Batuu, Sims can socialize with locals to grasp why Batuu is in contrast to every other planet, and be taught extra in regards to the forces preventing for its management. The Resistance, First Order and scoundrels intention to safe the higher hand of the Black Spire Outpost, and it’s as much as gamers and their Sims to find out who will succeed,” EA, Maxis and Lucasfilm mentioned in a joint assertion in regards to the recreation.

“Sims can select to assist Rey and Vi Moradi as a part of the Resistance, pledge allegiance to the First Order beneath Kylo Ren, or look to earn extra credit with Hondo Ohnaka and the scoundrels. As Sims embark on thrilling missions, they’ll improve their fame, unlock iconic artifacts, gear, new outfits and important story missions that can affect modifications to the world and tip the steadiness of energy.”

