As if the corona crisis had never existed: According to a new study, the number of millionaires has risen to a record level. But how can that even be?

Hanover – The Corona crisis has not only produced losers: Last year 1.2 million people worldwide joined the international club of millionaires *. This is shown by the new “Global Wealth Report”, which the “Welt” reported first. This means, it was said, that every 27 seconds a person in the world becomes a millionaire. A total of 20.8 million people now live on earth who have cracked the magical income limit – a record. All of them together are worth $ 79.6 trillion.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, the numbers seem insane. After all, global economic output shrank by almost three trillion US dollars in the past year 2020. Experts attribute the fact that many people were able to increase their wealth to a rapid recovery in the stock markets. Governments and central banks had pumped a lot of money into the system and boosted business. Numerous investors benefited particularly in the USA, Japan and Germany.

Of the more than 80 million Germans, 1.8 percent of the population are now millionaires. But how much money they have left in the future also depends on the tax plans of the parties *. Because after the federal election, the CDU, SPD, Greens, FDP or Left want to burden or relieve the top earners differently.