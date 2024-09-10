Home World

From: Karolin Schaefer

Press Split

Garbage and dirty toilets: A mountain hut owner talks about the disrespectful behavior of tourists in her mountain hut. Others have a similar experience.

Munich – Mountain huts have a long tradition. They not only offer protection from bad weather, but are also the ideal place to stop after a long mountain hike. However, some guests always seem to pose a challenge for the hut keepers.

Hut owner describes experiences with disrespectful guests: “The lack of respect is unbelievable”

Hut owner Edith Lehner also spoke about this to the Swiss media portal View. She and her husband run the Hörnlihütte, one of the most famous mountain huts and the starting point for many mountaineers on the Swiss side of the Matterhorn. At 4478 meters, the Matterhorn is one of the highest mountains in the Alps. The pop singer Beatrice Egli has already dared to climb the MatterhornWhile the mountain is enthroned at 4478 meters, the hut is located at 3260 meters and offers space for 150 overnight guests and 130 restaurant seats, it says on the website.

The Hornli Hut in Zermatt, with the Matterhorn towering in the background. © GFC Collection/imago

However, the 58-year-old landlady is increasingly concerned about the behavior of her guests. “The lack of respect is sometimes unbelievable,” says Lehner. Guests leave their rubbish everywhere, whether in the toilet or in the rooms. “The leftovers in the toilets are sometimes just a disgrace.”

Although the majority of guests behave appropriately, some may overshadow the positive experiences. “Of course, dealing with most of them is very pleasant. But there are also the others – those who don’t appreciate what we do up here,” the hut landlady told the portal. Some even simply leave the alpine hut without paying. This happens every day.

“At some point I no longer feel like doing the job”: Other hut owners also complain about guests

The landlady fears that other hut owners could give up their jobs because of the negative experiences. “If you have too many negative experiences, you eventually lose interest in the job,” she said. “Others will throw in the towel or it will be impossible to find successors.” Climate change and water shortages are also making it difficult to run mountain huts.

Hiking trails in Germany: Ten routes full of beautiful views View photo gallery

Countless other mountain hut owners have had similar experiences. One recently commented Hut owner in Italy about the behavior of some guestsA group of climbers had barely ordered anything in his refuge and had not touched the food he had prepared. In addition, the toilets had been left in a terrible state.

Martin Riz, manager of the Antermoia refuge in the Dolomites, complained about rubbish on the paths and in front of the hut, dog excrement and tents being set up, although this is prohibited. He spoke of frightening conditions. Although Hikers often complain about hut pricesbut this does not excuse the behaviour of some tourists. “It is clear that these people are not real mountain lovers, but a few ruffians,” Carlo Alberto Zanella from the Italian Alpine Club CAI told the media. (kas)