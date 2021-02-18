In the talk show “Markus Lanz” a pharmacist drew a gloomy future scenario. The journalist Markus Feldenkirchen certified the government a “disaster”.

Hamburg – What does it look like, the distant future after and the near future with Corona? That asked Talk show* Moderator Markus Lanz greeted his guests on Wednesday evening. Invited were Professor Christiane Woopen, Chairwoman of the European Ethics Council, Professor Thorsten Lehr, a pharmacist, Carsten Linnemann, politician of the CDU and the mirror-Journalist Markus Feldenkirchen

Especially Feldenkirchen, who for the mirror often writes about the corona policy of the federal government and has already heavily criticized it in the past, was outraged in the group about the action of politics: “That we really talk in February 2021 about what additional aids could help – that’s easy a disaster! ”Feldenkirchen was referring to the rapid tests currently under discussion. According to the journalist, they have been ready since spring 2020. But the federal government lacked initiative.

“Markus Lanz”: Journalist Feldenkirchen certifies inefficient action

Different levels would shift responsibility, Feldenkirchen attested inefficient, not courageous action. He also accused the Robert Koch Institute and the umbrella organization of laboratories in Germany to have “lobby pressure” exerted on the government to take such measures later.

Carsten Linnemann from the CDU agreed with Feldenkirchen insofar as he also classified the government as too slow in its actions. The chairman of the Union’s SME and Business Association criticized: “We do not do risk management, we do risk avoidance”.

“Markus Lanz”: Pharmacist predicts horror scenario when politics does not use alternatives

Ethicist Woopen expressed herself in a similar direction. The government would only focus on vaccination as the only future perspective. But, according to Woopen: “We cannot rely solely on it, it can blow our minds.”

Pharmaceutical Lehr had already drawn a horror scenario based on graphic models at the beginning of the program: a combination of the mutation and the relaxation of the measures would have serious negative consequences. "That means that we could quickly fall into a third wave," said Lehr. Especially if politicians do not soon use possible alternatives such as rapid tests on a large scale.