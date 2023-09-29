A leather coat with one of the sides raised, straight pants with the waist below the chest, a long knit cape with jewel buttons designed by Lynda Benglis, the North American artist who has also made the bronze sculptures on the catwalk. .. a mistake in the usual structure, a new expression in a common language. “They are small details and shapes that end up having an almost totemic power,” commented Jonathan Anderson after the Loewe show, held this Friday morning at the imposing Chateau de Vincennes. The ancestral idea of ​​the totem is easily translated into fashion as a receptacle of classical emotions; “Desire, power, affection,” says the Irish designer about his small objects (buttons, pins, bracelets) that add symbolic load to traditionally basic garments. Knitted dresses that seem to fall apart, women who subvert with their way of wearing them the meaning of the traditional male tailored suit (and, with it, the stereotype of the seductive woman dressed as a man), Bermuda shorts gathered until they look like sacks…

After several seasons appealing to surrealism and dynamiting the border between dress and object (garments that are cars, spheres or flowers, shoes that reproduce the ready-made by Duchamp), Anderson has taken a much more commercial but equally desirable path. His entire collection for next spring/summer is functional, even versatile, but each piece has a small detail that makes it almost a totem, a cult object. It is not easy at all, on the contrary: it is, in the end, about complicating the simple without it ceasing to be simple. There is a reason Loewe is, according to the data agency Lyst, the most sought-after luxury brand today: it has the right dose of virality, intellectual discourse and daily practicality.

The sculptures of the American artist Lynda Benglis have decorated the Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week, this Friday, September 29. CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON (EFE)

What is more valuable, designing simple clothes or visually complex garments? Without going into topics such as the preparation or the material (these are catwalks), the question does not have an easy answer, especially in a season in which everyone plays with discretion and realism to increase, even more so, their sales. You could say that Sabato de Sarno’s debut at Gucci last week in Milan responds to the idea of ​​appealing to nostalgia and not taking risks to keep sales high. But it is not clear if this idea of ​​putting clothes on the catwalk that one could see on the street (on a street with high-income residents) is really a safe bet.

The Matthew Williams collection at Givenchy is a good example of this. The designer’s creative identity, between Gothic and urban fashion, was diluted in a collection that, as explained in the notes after the show, appealed to “instinctive elegance” and that was materialized in chiffon dresses with flowers taken from the archive. of the house, armed jackets in earthy colors or semi-transparent blouses with straight mid-calf skirts. That is to say, it materialized in stereotypes related to elegance that have little to do with Williams’ previous collections and a lot to do with the current spirit pursued by most of the large luxury brands. Does Givenchy’s current clientele want subtle, traditionally elegant pieces? We’ll find out when they hit stores in six months, but it’s not hard to guess that if those basics don’t make some kind of difference, they don’t have a mistake in structure (and these don’t seem to have it) can get lost in the avalanche of quiet luxury that threatens to devastate next spring.

Proposal for the next season by designer Matthew Williams for Givenchy, presented on September 28 during Paris Fashion Week. SARAH MEYSSONNIER (REUTERS)

It is not easy to know how to make simple clothes, but neither is it in some cases to make complex clothes. Julien Dossena has been working in Rabanne for a decade with one of the most difficult archives to update, but doing so in an interesting way. The idea of ​​nostalgia for the future was the starting point of a collection in which the house’s metal mesh was draped on jackets and baggy pants or crowned with peacock feathers, matching the retrofuturism of science fiction with the imagery of ancient Egypt. The archaic and the technological merged in garments that were visually overwhelming but paradoxically simple in their staging. Dossena’s powerful women, alien to the male gaze, heirs of pharaohs and galactic heroines, masterfully simplify the complex without having to resort to common places (and clothes).

Three of the proposals for the spring/summer 2024 season by the Rabanne brand, presented during the catwalk in the French capital. YANNIS VLAMOS

Olivier Rousteing has found his place in nostalgia, opening a new chapter for Balmain, which began last season with a collection that reviewed the couture house’s archive. This season he does it again, but in a less literal and boring way, with a collection made against the clock (most of the clothes were stolen two weeks ago). It is starred by flowers in all their forms and materials and with a silhouette close to that of Balenciaga but exaggerated to the ironic level of Moschino, far removed from Balmain’s own explosive lines.

Flowers have been the protagonists of the Balmain collection, presented on September 27, 2023 in Paris. Giovanni Giannoni (WWD v/ Getty Images)

But if there are two complex ways of understanding everyday life, they are those of Schiaparelli and Rick Owens. Daniel Roseberry, creative director of the first, speaks explicitly of the mundane, a “simple” wool sweater from a friend of Elsa Schiaparelli that the designer asked the Armenian seamstresses who had made it to replicate but with the aesthetic imprint “of primitive drawing.” of a child in prehistory.” That piece from 1927 was the first success of the house of surrealism and is the foundation on which, almost a year later, the Texan designer has built a collection where the dreamlike (from trompe l’oeil to eye applications, two classics of the brand ) is not complicated, but almost organic.

One of the collection proposals for Schiaparelli’s next season, presented at its show on September 28, 2023 at Paris Fashion Week. Estrop (Getty Images)

It is curious to see season after season how Rick Owens is the only designer who attracts followers of his clothes, not the celebrities invited to the shows. A cohort of fans with impossible platforms and pointed shoulder pads watch from the sidewalk of the Palais de Tokyo a parade in which there is always smoke as the only decoration, there is always a song on loop (this time, by Diana Ross) and there is always almost silence. ritual. But it’s almost more curious to see how Owens explains his galactic priestesses, his sinister post-apocalyptic nomads of Dune, as an ode to optimism: “I went to a Björk concert and I realized my absurd resignation in the face of her childish and happy spirit,” says the designer, “I always resign myself to the environment and, in reality, the true revolution It is betting on joy.” Something so simple can be so difficult to achieve, and something as complex as Owens’ inner world can be summed up in something so simple.

Several models at the Rick Owens show, on September 28, 2023, at Paris Fashion Week. Victor Lochon (Gamma-Rapho/Getty)