Dutch prisoners abroad are often unable to serve the last part of their sentence in the Netherlands, partly because of Dutch rules that prevent this. The government thus has no insight into ex-prisoners, for example sex offenders, who return. This can lead to risks for society. This is opposed by the Dutch Probation Service and the Dutch&Detained foundation NRC.

About 1,600 Dutch people are detained abroad – on average about 10,000 people are detained in the Netherlands. If prisoners want to return, this is done through international treaties. The prisoner must make a request to the country where he is being held. The sentence is then converted to a sentence according to Dutch standards, or continued; unless the maximum penalty is exceeded.

Prisoners often want to go back to be close to their families and because the detention conditions in some countries are bad. Sentencing is very complicated in practice. At the moment, the Netherlands is refusing detainees who had been away from the Netherlands for more than five years before their arrest: the ‘binding requirement’. There is a risk that there is too little bonding for a successful reintegration.

Unwise, according to authorities. “A sex offender who is serving his sentence in Asia eventually returns, he is often deported from the country,” says Jochum Wildeman, head of the Foreign Office of the Probation Service. “Now the judiciary does not know when he will return, what his past is. Sticking to the binding requirement can lead to dangerous situations.”

Another requirement is that a prisoner must be able to serve at least six months of his sentence in the Netherlands, after deduction of the legally regulated conditional release.

Research in 2020, commissioned by the Probation Service, shows that approximately 800 prisoners return to the Netherlands after foreign detention every year. Of the prisoners, 70 percent return on their own after their sentences have ended. This has consequences for the risk of recidivism, the researchers say: the chance of a new conviction is smaller if prisoners remain behind bars in the Netherlands for a while. Then they can make use of the regular aftercare programs of, for example, the Probation Service and conditions can be attached to their return to society, such as regular contact with the Probation Service. The idea is that this reduces the chance of repetition of criminal offences.

Frustrating situation

In an ideal situation, the Dutch can stay in a cell for a short period of time, says director Veerle Goudswaard of Dutch&Detained, who provides legal support to foreign detainees thanks to an annual subsidy from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The current situation is sometimes very frustrating.”

Fred Teeven, State Secretary for Security and Justice between 2010 and 2015, says: “I took the position: we will pay little attention to detainees abroad. Let them sit there. That was a misjudgment. The way it is now arranged is a potential danger to Dutch society.”

The ministry recognizes that it is now possible for sex offenders convicted outside the EU to obtain a Certificate of Good Conduct (VOG); this is necessary, for example, to be able to work with children. The ministry calls this “undesirable” and says it is exploring how this can be adjusted.

According to the ministry, sentence transfer is intended to promote reintegration into society. In order to be able to build an essential bond with a country, a bond with the Netherlands is necessary – hence the five-year requirement. According to the ministry, the remainder of the sentence is necessary because time is needed for resocialisation, and there must therefore be sufficient punishment ‘left over’. The ministry says it sees no reason to change the conditions.