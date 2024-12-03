It’s good to simplify. Remove things, phrases, objects, clothes, gadgets. Make room. The greatest luxury is the empty space, which allows the view to run.

Simplify drawers It is not organizing drawers, it is leaving them emptywith four or five things, a box, the box of pens and pencils and feathers. Eliminate books, difficult scrutiny. Remove clothes, things, ideas.

Simplifying is also removing tasks from the Task List. The list grows and there are items that cannot be grouped together. Simplifying is sometimes grouping. Uninstall programs, applications that are not used, that you have never used. Some remain because they belong to another life, one of those lives that never start and that are kept on a waiting list only for the applications, objects, sweaters, shoes!, chat groups that are not used. There are things that can be reinstalled and things that cannot. Trust takes time to return. Or he doesn’t come back.

There are things that themselves announce their end to youFor example, the versions of Windows from five or six years ago, Microsoft itself warns you, perhaps threatens you, that you already have to buy or rent another suite. There are appliances that simplify themselves, by design of the manufacturer.

Simplify your own life, leave it to three or four things, making sure they are new, not the same as always. Sometimes simplifying is inventing.

Simplify bad memories, that’s what the brain does by default, it’s supposed to, but just like files thrown into the system Trash persist, bad memories can always be restored: sometimes they restore themselves without warning, they come out from the hell of the bits that we thought were crushed. Sometimes bad memories come back attached to the good ones. To simplify is to make room and forget.

To simplify would be to apply Ockham’s razor and Baltasar Gracián’s precept. And also, take into account the ideas of the scientist, great popularizer and Nobel Prize winner Rychard Feynman for explaining and learning the basic concepts well. Feynman discovered the flaw that caused the space shuttle Challenger to explode as soon as it took off with seven people on board in 1986: a simple rubber gasket froze and lost its elasticity. Feynman suggested a method for learning and teaching based on four steps; 1- Choose a topic. 2- Write what you know in simple language. 3- Identify what is not known, what was forgotten, what cannot be explained. 4- Review what was written and simplify it, eliminate technical words. If something is confusing or not understood, you have to start over.

Simplify pots, pans, tools, cleaning robots and gadgets that take up more than they clean. The zenith of this intermittent endeavor is the storage room and its iron law: the more space, the more things. Tackling the storage room is one of Hercules’ twelve tasks, perhaps “cleaning the Augean stables.”

Simplification, which can be a manifestation of asceticism (RAE: “rules and practices aimed at the liberation of the spirit and the achievement of virtue”) or a fashion to relieve chronic stressis also exercised by moderating desire, which fills the house with things.

The easiest way to simplify is apply theoretical principles and do nothing. Just by imagining the actions and the result, concerns are allayed and anxiety is reduced.

