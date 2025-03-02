Employment Pension Plans Simplified closed 2024 with a volume of assets under management of 388 million euros and 674,330 participants, according to the Inverco database consulted by Europa Press.

Entering detail, the Spanish employer of the investment industry has broken down that, at the end of the year, 42 simplified employment plans of autonomous that accumulated 246 million euros and 52,250 participants had registered.

At par, He had registered a Sectorial Sectorial Employment Plan -In concrete, of the construction sector-, which accumulated 142 million euros and 622,000 participants.

Also, in the set of 2024, net contributions to simplified pension plans increased to 273.4 million euros, of which 133.7 million corresponded to simplified autonomous plans.

This chain of statistical facts has occurred after the normative modification occurred in 2022 under the leadership of the then Social Security Minister and currently governor of Banco España, José Luis Escrivá, who intended to encourage employment pension plans to the detriment of the pension plans of the individual system, which are the most weight in the industry.

The other leg that formed Escrivá’s commitment in favor of the Employment System translated into the creation of public promotion employment pension funds with attractive commissions and whose tender BBVA, Caser, Vidacaixa, Santander and Ibercaja were taken.

To each of these entities, the creation of three funds corresponded to respond to the different profile of participants and It was expected that, after three years, these vehicles harvest in 2.5 billion euros; However, these funds have not finished starting and becoming a savings route for companies and their mandatory pension plans.

In a broader plane, the Government then decided that, to tilt the force of the individual system to the employment system, the annual contributions to the individual system of 8,000 to 1,500 euros were reduced, while in Employment pension plans have the top at 8,500 euros.

The investment employer, Inverco, has repeatedly charged this measure, since, in his opinion, this “drastic reduction” of the contribution limit has produced “a decrease in more than 9.8 billion euros in the volume of gross contributions in the individual system in that period 2021 to 2024”.

Linked to this, inverto, which has pointed out that this detraction of money from the individual system has not been fully used by employment fundshas predicted that this situation will result in 2.7 billion less in recurrent contributions in the coming years.

In spite of all this, the truth is that in 2024 the Employment Plans registered for the first time since 2011 positive net contributions worth 170 million euros, due, precisely and in a conjunctural way, to the simplified employment plans of autonomous and the sectorals to the Albur of the regulatory change.

In fact, in the 2024 computation, in which the positive evolutions of the markets stirred in favor to revalue portfolios, The plans of the employment system extended their assets by 5.9%, up to 38,820 million euros.

On the other hand, although the individual system plans closed the year with a rise in assets of 8.6%, to 98,250 million euros, it should be noted that it was due to the revaluation by market effect, since there was a net exit of 615 million net when converging the participants who retire and withdraw capital and those that have now seen their capacity to contribute to 1,500 euros per year.

In another section, from Inverco they have proposed as measures to boost the pension plans that individuals see extended the contribution limits up to 5,000 euros and, in the field of employment pension plans, that transient measures of decreasing application stimulus are applied and that vulnerable groups are encouraged.

Likewise, the self -employed workers are urged to see 8,500 euros the limit of contributions and have chronological flexibility, as well as flexibility of voluntary contributions and the ability to make transitory contributions to the individual system until the promotion of an employment plan.