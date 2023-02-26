Debut and first point for simple on his new bench.

Good debut for Semplici’s Spezia who equalized in a field that was never simple like that of Udine. The coach of the Ligurian team spoke at the press conference to analyze the first point of his management. His words are taken from allwebmarket.

Satisfaction — Spice lacked the coldness to double but not the character. “I had recommended myself to the lads, we got off to a good start, we even put them in difficulty by unlocking the match and we weren’t able to score the second goal straight away. Then when you concede certain chances it’s normal to be able to get into trouble against a team like Udinese “My team, however, must always try to play these matches. We managed to draw, not win, but that’s okay. After only two training sessions it wasn’t easy, I thank the many fans who came here, we gave them a little satisfaction”. See also Chiara Nasti, the spotted look stands out the breathtaking shapes: enchanted fans

numbers speak for themselves, then I have to find a way to concede fewer goals. We still created, not only with Nzola. Like others have other players, we too have Maldini, Agudelo, guys who I hope can give their contribution in these 14 remaining games. Ampadu in defense? He played a great game, a player of medium to high intelligence, he’s destined for an important career.”

Singles — The coach also focused on the singles “I’m getting to know Agudelo, it’s clear that you see the score so far and ask yourself a few questions. Even if after only two training sessions I’m trying to make him understand how important he is for Spezia. He can improve, he can try more for the shot, today he put in an assist, I’m trying to give the right mentality, today we lacked a bit in dribbling, but from a character and technical point of view he did well against a valuable team. he is the captain, an extraordinary boy, I played against him in the Primavera, he is a boy with great means, today he has given his contribution even in a role that is not his”. See also The two offers that Giovani dos Santos rejected

February 26, 2023 (change February 26, 2023 | 20:41)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Simple #gave #fans #satisfaction