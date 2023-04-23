“Despite Dragowski’s defection and Maldini’s injury, the team had a good match. We deserved the 3 points, I’m sorry for the boys. We’re fine and we’re alive, we’re going forward with our heads held high, proposing the qualities of my players, they’re expressing themselves with the mentality I want. I complimented my players, we reacted well.

Waking up Verona? We must be convinced of our possibilities without consuming strength in looking at others. Let’s train well and do what we want and can do, let’s not look at others. Serenity, not tranquillity, I try to pass it on to my parents because I think they can express themselves better this way. The results of the others are also good for us, now it’s up to us to complete the commitment made with the club and the fans. Here in Spezia I have found an extraordinary group that makes itself available to my work and that of the stafff”.