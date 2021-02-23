Adding a victory at home and in circumstances that are not entirely favorable is what makes the difference. These games have to be won if the objective, already different from the one we had at the beginning of the season, is to enter among the eight best teams in the conference. The Mavericks they did it before Grizzlies, who only knocked on the door in the last room and without making a noise. Both are fighting for a place of honor in the West and this battle, not the ones that everyone will talk about but the ones that must be won to win the war, counts for a lot. Carlisle raised a serious game and the team responded from the opening minutes, leading the baton throughout the night to end the final 102-92.

The defensive effort was the best of the night for the Texans. They partially neutralized Ja Morant and the offensive flow he projects. It was noticed, perhaps, that he was not Kristaps Porzingis, who is having a hard time containing his rivals near the rim, due to back pain. He also ended up in the infirmary Maxi kleber for a sprained ankle. The ballot was complicated before a team already shining after overcoming the coronavirus, as it happened a few weeks before to them, and in Dallas there had to be more than one hero. Doncic needed the help of Richardson, his guard, and two alternates: Brunson in driving and Hardaway in executing. Without them it would not have been possible to win. The Grizzlies have lost their footing with this loss and the Mavs surpass them in the table: 14-15.

Memphis soon got off his steam. As early as the first strip of the first quarter. Those initial six minutes were torturous. They were already ten down thanks to his six missed shots in a row and his magnificent two points against the opponent’s twelve. The distance grew as the minutes passed, of course, the slab was already weighing them down. That is why, if someone resorts to statistics, they can be deceived with the contribution on the court, since there it was very favorable to Dallas and the players who started the event but their best men were others.

The handle was brought by Tyus Jones and not by Ja Morant to try to stop the Mavs from leaving even more, but their sporadic attack actions did not accompany defense. Hardaway was already making good shots and would later become the most successful of the game with 7 triples and 9/14 for 29 points. The gap widened even more, with premises closer to twenty than ten for rent.

Before the break and just after the best Luka Doncic was seen, the one who knows how to drive with eyes on the back of his neck and the one who goes to the hoop as if he were in the courtyard of his house. The Grizzlies couldn’t do anything about that either, putting good defenders like Kyle Anderson on him with no effect. The Slovenian’s problem was missing too much from the outside: 3/10 in triples, although he scored 21 points.

With a minute and a half to go the Grizzlies were still fifteen behind. The last baskets brought something closer to them on the scoreboard, but as a mere anecdote against a rival who knew how to play well with the advantage they already had.