La Spezia – “We have to start from Bergamo’s performance, from the fact that we stayed in the match until the last minute”. Track the way Leonardo Simple. After the 3-2 defeat at Atalanta, Spezia visits Cremonese: “Ballardini’s team has values. We have seen and studied them: it will be up to us to understand the moments of the match. In any case, our idea is to go to Cremona to try to lead the race and bring home three decisive points”.

Maybe with one Nzola more. She resumes: “Let’s see if she can do the last workout with us. He’s available, but we need to understand if he’s in condition after being out for a bit. His recovery is very important. On the other hand, Zurkowski is definitely out”. Instead, there will be Gyasi, Bastoni and Verde: “They have been in La Spezia for a long time, they know the square. They have a greater belonging, they feel responsibility. Simone has returned well. We know what Daniele is worth, but unfortunately he is conditioned by some physical problems. Emmanuel was the first sorry after Monza. He is our captain and I hope the goal freed him mentally. In short, they are three important players: I hope they can give the contribution that everyone expects from now to the end.”

Starting right from Cremona – Spezia, which arrives on a decisive weekend for the salvation race. “The next round will give some indications. – explains Semplici – But I don’t look too much at the other teams. We saw what the Grigiorossi did at Milan’s home. Now is the time to give your all in every play: it’s life or death. We must be aware that we play a lot: it’s up to us, right now, to bring out that little bit more to try to reverse the trend of negative results”. He continues: “I have the impression that the team is more free-headed away, especially at the start of the match. The pressure, the moment, the fact of wanting to do something more in front of our fans took away our serenity. Outside the home we hear it less, and consequently we express ourselves better. It’s weird, it shouldn’t be like this.”

The comment is on the growth of Wisniewski, also among the best in Bergamo. The eagle coach concludes: “I hope he can have an important path. He needed trust and to enter the defense mechanisms. We are satisfied with him. Ampadu? We are evaluating it. Against Atalanta we needed physicality and he answered present. We will evaluate until the end what is the best line-up ”.