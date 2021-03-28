Many people struggle to get enough sleep every day, with adults on average need about eight hours of sleep every night for good health.

Many people struggle to relax before bed, which prevents them from enjoying this vital experience well.

The British “Express” site spoke with a group of experts at Mattress Online to find out how to sleep easily, by trying a set of tips half an hour before bed.

Chamomile tea:

If you struggle to sleep, a cup of chamomile tea is a quick fix. The experts said: “Chamomile is known for its calming effects naturally, which improves the efficiency of your sleep within two weeks.”

They added: “Chamomile contains an antioxidant called apigenin, which is usually used to treat insomnia.”

The red lamp:

If you can’t stay away from your phone in bed, you’ll need to get a red light bulb to cancel out the effects of light from the screen.

Mattress Online experts said: “It is known that exposure to blue light from your phone or tablet disrupts sleep, but did you know that there is a lighter color that can improve this? Red light can stimulate the production of melatonin, which is a natural hormone that helps you sleep.”

Research shows that just 30 minutes of exposure to red light can improve sleep quality.

Eye mask:

Once you are ready to sleep, put an eye mask on to prevent anything bothering you. The experts explained: “Blocking the light with an eye mask is an easy and effective way to improve your sleep. It can work very quickly, in addition to the fact that eye masks represent a cheap solution for a good sleep.”

Meditation:

You can download an application on your smartphone to learn the basics of meditation, so you can fall asleep in minutes.

The experts explained: “Meditation is one of the fastest solutions to sleep, as research has shown that just 20 minutes a day can improve symptoms of fatigue and insomnia.”

reading:

Reading is a great distraction from the stresses of daily life, but you should not read an exciting story on an electronic device before bed, as the Harvard Medical School study shows that the light emitted from an e-book can make it difficult to fall asleep and make the reader more tired the next morning.

Experts pointed out that “reading a relaxing book before bed can be the fastest way to sleep. It only takes six minutes of reading to reduce stress and relax the body.”

Candle: The flame of the incandescent candle is very relaxing, but it is the scent that helps you fall asleep.

Mattress Online experts suggest lighting a lavender candle before bed to help you fall asleep more quickly and feel refreshed and alert the next day, and they said that inhaling lavender can improve the quality of your sleep in two weeks.

Blackout curtains:

Experts said, “If you want to improve your sleep pattern, research indicates that you should choose blackout curtains. It is said that blackout curtains can have a major impact on our sleep-wake schedule, which relates to our sleep hours over a 24-hour period. So, if affected.” You fell asleep recently and you slept a lot earlier or later than you want, so try blinds to reset your schedule. “