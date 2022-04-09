The burden is also on companies or shops that want to resell used phones, so what is the solution to get rid of all the data?

According to the (zdnet) website, which specializes in technology affairs, the process is simple and does not take more than a few minutes, in which all previous data set by the user is removed from applications and accounts.

In order to make this task easy, the iPhone has introduced a service to reset or erase all the contents of the phone in the version of the operating system “iOS 15”.

There is no need to turn off Find My iPhone or activate the lock before resetting the phone.

The command can be applied through the following steps: Go to Settings, then choose “General”, and access the feature: (Transfer or Reset iPhone).

This feature gives you the setup service for the new phone, after which you have to follow the options that suit your need, such as resetting or deleting all previous content and settings. You will be prompted to enter the password.

Later, it will show you the details of all the data that will be erased from the device, and do not worry, the iCloud backup service will be there to save the phone data by default before erasing it from it.

When the device is turned off, Find My Phone will stop, and the device will restart several times before entering its new mode.