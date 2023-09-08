This is going to be a tough job. How do you explain that you don’t really like a well-made program? I’m talking about the delivery of Backlight of Thursday, entitled Make it simple. Ilja Leonard Pfeijffer, writer in Genoa, kicks off with the statement that the Netherlands is bogged down by a fundamental systemic crisis. The complexity of government policy is “a big clusterfuck” and democracy is on the wane. It must be a coincidence that he keeps his middle finger pressed to his face at that very moment. His position is supported by fragments of statements by politicians – Rutte, Kaag, Schouten – that policy is “too complex” or “stalled” and that there is “no simple solution”. Migration, nitrogen, allowances, housing and Groningen. “Everything” is deadlocked, “everything” has been made too complex – I quote from the Backlight press releases.

The problem statement is clear, now the solutions. Because that is what Backlight promised: it can be much simpler. The editors will therefore shed light on “inspiring people and stories.” We start at the Afsluitdijk. Its renovation takes longer than it was built ninety years ago. The regular visitors of camping ‘t Wad, on a former work island next to the Afsluitdijk, have little faith that it will be ready in 2026. Insofar as they ever put their trust in the government, because “they just do it”.

In Genoa, Pfeijffer is now standing at the brand-new bridge that replaces the Morandi Bridge over the Polcevera that collapsed in 2018. Mayor Bucci promised at the time that the new bridge would be built within a year. And it was. They were also surprised by this in Italy, since then they have referred to it as the Bucci method.

Pure desperation

This was quickly followed by a few cases in which citizens no longer understood the government. Robert from Boxtel was assured that he would keep his Wajong benefit if he started studying and also received a student grant. At the end of the ride, he still owed 30,000 euros. Homeowner Arno from Amsterdam had missed a crucial e-mail from the municipality about his ground lease and that also cost him 30,000 euros. I understand that in their case of sheer desperation you gnaw your wrists open, but we would talk about solutions, right? An employment expert from the UWV benefits agency spoke who was able to solve problems like Robert’s by looking at the person instead of the case. Director Abdeluheb Choho explained to me that the ‘increasing complexity of regulations’ has long been overcome by putting many people on the helpdesk to guide citizens through the ‘process’. But now that there is a shortage of workers, that is no longer possible. According to him, we have to “approach the process fundamentally differently”. Then I could cry. How then, tell me, how?

Backlight looked at an initiative in which one abandoned farm was converted into a residential area for fourteen people in eight homes. Its creator had almost died from all the red tape, but it had worked. Finally, a bright spot. Then we saw an artist collective in Amsterdam bring a run-down neighborhood to life. Call me cynical, but experience shows that as soon as a neighborhood revives, residents come to chase the original inhabitants away?

Isn’t this Make It Simple episode just too complex? Too many big problems, too anecdotal solutions lumped together. Back to Ilja Leonard Pfeijffer in Genoa, who also questions the big solution. That mayor Bucci got his bridge by bypassing local democracy by decree and via shortcuts to skip participation and safety procedures. Sample “efficiency of the strong man”. No, we’re waiting for that.