E.in cotton swabs in the nose, twisted and rubbed a few times, and as a layperson you have already taken a sample. This is then put into a tube with the necessary reagents and after 15 to 30 minutes you will know whether a corona infection can be detected.

The so-called layman’s quick test, which Health Minister Jens Spahn full-bodied announced for the first week of March, is still a long time coming. However, the demand in pharmacies is great, as confirmed by Riyad Aldada, who runs the Germania pharmacy in Frankfurt. There are no tests available for him yet, he would like to get an overview of the offer first. So far, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (Bfarm) has approved three products for laypeople, with dozens more to follow in the next few weeks.

Reliability in evidence

The three lay tests that have already been approved have already been approved for professional use by the Paul Ehrlich Institute, so they meet high requirements in terms of their reliability when detecting a corona infection. The Federal Institute also demands that the manufacturers have a detailed leaflet ready for laypeople, which not only describes the application as simply as possible, but also shows how to deal with a positive result. Then the reliable proof should follow by means of a PCR test, which is considered the so-called gold standard.

But the “Lyher Covid-19 antigen test” has not yet arrived in Germany. “They’re still in the air,” says the German sales partner Lissner Qi in Hamburg. The tests would probably be available to pharmacies or other mass buyers via wholesalers in the coming week. The demand is enormous: “Around 400,000 pieces are produced in China every day for the German market alone”. says a Lissner spokesman.

Siemens Healthineers in Eschborn is also prepared for the delivery. The “Clinitest Rapid Covid-19” is also produced in China and will be delivered shortly. First, the orders from authorities and various federal states will be served – Hesse is not yet included. Depending on the country’s strategy, the tests will be used in schools, for example. The next step is to supply pharmaceutical wholesalers, so that the preparation will be available in pharmacies from the third week of March. Drugstore chains are expected to receive supplies at the end of the month.

Self-tests could cost between five and ten euros

The third already approved lay test, which works just like the others with a nasal swab, is called the “Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Card” from Boson. While the Hessian sales partner Trekstor in Bensheim continues to assume that it can only supply medical staff, the drugstore chain dm has apparently already secured a large delivery. “We expect availability for our customers from March 9th at the earliest, provided that the manufacturer’s delivery commitments can be kept,” says dm managing director Sebastian Bayer. All sales partners are still silent about a specific price, but according to reports they should be between five and ten euros per test.

However, the lay test is only to be understood as a snapshot. It will only indicate an infection if there is enough viral load in the nose. However, it could go undetected if it has just happened or is already on the wane.