With more than four decades on stage, the Scottish band Simple Minds has become one of the essential formations in the United Kingdom, garnering six number ones in that country and as many others in multiple territories such as Germany, France, Italy, Australia or Spain. , where the group has offered several concerts this summer, resuming the world tour that the pandemic caused them to postpone. After passing through Madrid, Valencia, Santander and La Coruña, among other cities, those from Glasgow offered a direct show this Saturday at the Plaza de Toros de Murcia.

The Jim Kerr-led band – with Charlie Burchill (guitar), Ged Grimes (bass), Sarah Brown (vocals), Gordy Goudie (guitar), Cherisse Osei (drums) and Catherine AD (vocals, keyboards, guitar) – celebrated its extensive and successful career with the publication of a live album, ‘Live in the City of Angels’ and the compilation ’40: The Best of – 1979-2019′. This Saturday, on stage, they showed that they are still a band willing to experiment while staying true to their original instincts.

With sixty million records sold throughout his career, the great ambassadors of the best moments of post-punk, new wave and synthpop thanks to songs like ‘Dont You (Forget About Me)’ or ‘Alive & Kicking’ enjoyed in the Murcia ON cycle.