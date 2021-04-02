C.orona and the lockdown relaxations are like an on-off relationship: a toxic story of suffering. It takes place in many locations, for example in the kitchen. Where children and workers swap their study and wages space for the “home”, the Tupperware jar ekes out a pitiful existence because it has slipped into invisibility. And that even though the German’s beloved jar for the even more beloved snacks has already been in crisis for more than a year.

It is similar with bread and butter, because it runs the risk of being replaced by other snacks. The fear of bread and butter is real, because after all, one of its main advantages – that it is so easy to transport in the folded version without bulging your work bag – is becoming less relevant in the home office.

German cultural asset

That is sad, after all, the sandwich is a real German cultural asset. Goethe already had his Werther eat a “Budderbrot”. And when Angela Merkel spelled an ABC of Germany for the tabloid “Bild” in 2017 from A for “Article 1 Paragraph 1 of our Basic Law” to Z for “Doubt, Zoff, Confidence, Cohesion”, did B? Just! The bread and butter belongs to Germany. Admittedly, “Bundeswehr” and “Bratwurst” also made it into Merkel’s alphabet. But they’re not popular everywhere.

The bread and butter itself is as complex and varied as the German identity, because it is much more than some people assume when looking at the name – but you shouldn’t judge anything or anyone by their name anyway. As is well known, one of the special things about bread and butter is that it can carry everything else besides butter. Cheese or sausage, for example. Jam. Nutella. Or a vegan spread. Conversely, bread and butter does not need butter to be allowed to be called bread and butter. It should be more precise: Bread belongs to Germany. But not necessarily the butter.



Very British: cucumber sandwich with tea

It goes with the fact that the sandwich is more of a down-to-earth, sometimes scanty meal. Those who literally “work for a sandwich” tend not to mean any caviar slices. If, on the other hand, like Franz Biberkopf in the novel “Berlin Alexanderplatz”, “demands more from life than bread and butter”, you might choose a sandwich. It is named after a British Earl, the Earl of Sandwich, and for that reason alone has a more lush than rural nature.

In order to eat in addition to his work – or during the card game, the stories differ – to save space and time and to eat without smacking fingers, the Earl asked for folded breads with roast beef to be brought to him. It is unlikely that he invented the folding bread. Around 250 years ago, a man of his rank would probably not even have known where the kitchen was located on his huge property. The bread, which is now quite generous, has borne his name ever since.

Creeping sandwiching

In any case, the pandemic has promoted creeping sandwichisation in the German capital. Splendidly topped sandwiches, for example with kimchi and grilled cheese in the Lok6 restaurant or with deep-fried chicken in the Barra, as nicely packaged take-away sweetened many a Berliner on their daily walk. Sometimes long queues formed in front of the restaurants that had switched to selling luxury slices. And that was not just due to the Corona-fair distance.

In Germany, attempts have been made for years to counter the infiltration of foreign topped baked goods. When the fast-food giant McDonalds put the bagel with the slogan “Butterbrot is dead” in this country in 2002, the screaming was great. The website butterbrot.de – a digital declaration of love for German cultural assets and one of the early pearls of the German Internet – even started a petition against it. Even before that, the site had campaigned for the preservation of its namesake.

Inspiration for bread and butter

That did not go unnoticed. Some of the votes garnered butterbrot.de in his press review. “Followers of all religions, worldviews, conspiracy theories and, last but not least, trailer couplings are united under the motto ‘Yes, we smear bread and butter'”, it said in 1999. “As soon as the double pass is through, German cultural assets are hit by the collar. After the bogus self-employed, the sozis now also have bread and butter on their conscience, ”it says elsewhere in the same year. It remains somewhat unclear why this should be the case. But it seems that conspiracy theories, trailer hitches, socis and grumbling are still part of Germany.

If you want to get some inspiration for your sandwich, you will find all kinds of “sharp cuts” with recipe ideas on the website. The German classic in its timeless pure form is recommended to all others. For this you need: A fresh slice of your favorite bread. Your favorite butter, which you spread as thickly as you like. And a pinch of your favorite salt. Finished. In case you were planning to wander far away: Nowhere does it taste better than at home.