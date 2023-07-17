“The scorching rays of the sun, similar to the tongues of a flaming ritual fire, are withering the bodies, as well as the souls, of the peacocks, forcing them to plunge their heads into their feathered wheels to find some coolness.” “Simple is summer in the mountains; the meadow blooms, the old farmhouse smiles, and the faint murmur of the brook speaks of happiness found. The first verse belongs to a Sanskrit poem dedicated to summer that is usually attributed to Kālidāsa, a 6th-century Hindu poet; the second is by Edith Södergran, a Finn-Swedish poet from the early 20th century. The contrast between both fragments serves to open this brief reflection on summer and its different meaning in different parts of the world.

In most cultures, the seasons were originally conceptualized according to the agricultural cycle; from planting to harvest, followed by the rest of the land. Thus, in the Greco-Roman tradition, the seasons were explained from the legend of Persephone, daughter of Demeter, goddess of agriculture. At one point, Persephone is kidnapped by Hades, god of the underworld. Demeter, enraged, appeals to the help of the other gods of Olympus and manages to negotiate with Hades that her daughter meet with her on the surface of the earth, at least half the year, that is, during the spring and summer. The return of Persephone coincides, then, with the period of germination and maturation of the crops.

However, the climate of our planet and its cycles are not homogeneous, which translates, for example, into a variable number of seasons of the year depending on which region we are in and, in turn, into the cultural meanings associated with it. to each of them. If in Europe we talk about the four seasons, in India there are six. When summer begins in Europe, there the dry and sweltering heat of the Grishma Ritu ends and the monsoon season begins. Something similar happens in Mexico, where the month of May is the hottest of the year. Although formally, due to European influence, it is considered part of spring, in the Aztec calendar it corresponded to the fifth month of the year, Tóxcatl or “dry thing”, the period of drought that preceded the long-awaited rains. We found a similar gap between the native climate and the European calendar in relation to the celebration of Christmas during the austral summer in the southern hemisphere: an imagery far removed from the cold, snow and Santa Claus sleighs with which we currently associate it. in the northern hemisphere, where it coincides with boreal winter.

If global temperatures continue to rise, we may abandon the beaches and seek refuge from the heat in more northerly latitudes.

As we get closer to the poles, the summer days are longer and, conversely, shorter during the winter. Around the summer solstice, above the polar circles, the sun never sets. This phenomenon makes the contrast between the two halves of the year—winter and summer—perhaps even more marked for cultures that inhabit regions near the Arctic and Antarctic. Summer in these latitudes is, therefore, not only the period of germination and ripening of the crops, but also that of sunlight. A period of hatching in which, from the time of its first settlers until today, its inhabitants try to take advantage of and live intensely after emerging from the prolonged hibernation imposed by the cold and darkness of winter.

This contrast would perhaps explain the cult of summer that we find in northern Europe and that is also manifested in literature and cinema. I think, without going any further, in smiles of a summer night (1956) by Ingmar Bergman. The tape particularly well condenses the mystique of the boreal summer; an intense combination of nonchalance, intoxication, sensuality and “found happiness”, as Södergran put it. At the same time, he draws attention to the way in which the anticipation and expectations around summer in these latitudes do not always correspond to the reality of their climate and summer temperatures. It happens, for example, with the picnics that people plan with enthusiasm in the United Kingdom and that, frequently, end up soaked. Or with the very light clothes that Scandinavians buy each summer season and that they can often barely wear or have to hide under layers of sweaters and jackets.

It should not be surprising, then, that, today that communications allow it, many northern Europeans end up looking for their blue summer in Nerja or Almunecar. To a certain extent, this worship of the summer and the sun of the peoples of the North has ended up spreading to those of the South. Not so long ago, these tended to take refuge from the light and heat inside their houses and saw the beach as the place to go to buy the catch of the day, early in the morning, from the fishermen who had just returned. with their ships. But it is possible that, in the coming decades, if global temperatures continue to rise, the concept of summer will change again in our environment, we will abandon the beaches and seek refuge from the heat in more northern latitudes.

Olivia Muñoz-Rojas is a PhD in Sociology from the London School of Economics and an independent researcher.

