From: Kristina Geldt

In hot weather or after exercise, it is important to drink enough water. But when have you drunk enough? This trick will give you quick certainty.

Kassel – Water is the elixir of life. Humans are made up of around 70 percent water, and our blood is made up of around 90 percent. That is why everyone is advised to drink enough, especially in hot weather or after exercise. Dehydration, i.e. a lack of water in the body, can be fatal, writes the health insurance company. AOK.

Skin as an indicator: Quick hand test shows whether you have drunk enough water

Numerous symptoms indicate dehydration. These include thirst, dry mouth, headaches and dry skin. The largest organ in the human body can indicate whether you have not drunk enough. Dehydration can also result in heat collapse. Alexandra Fritz, general practitioner and dermatologist, explains in an article by aquaalpina.athow and why the skin can be an indicator of this.

Fritz explains that scientists at the Charité in Berlin have discovered in a study that drinking just half a liter of water can contribute to increased blood flow to the skin. This also leads to an increased oxygen supply and the activation of the metabolism. In the long term, this has a fresher-looking effect on the skin. Healthy skin, she says, is firm, rosy, supple, and well supplied with blood. In the best case, there are no irritations, eczema or blemishes. So anyone who drinks regularly also promotes the vitality of their skin.

Drinking water is essential for survival: 1.5 liters a day are recommended by experts

And with this in mind, you can use a simple trick to tell whether you have drunk enough. All you have to do is pinch the skin on the back of your hand, pull it up and then let it go again, shows rtl.de in a video. In this pinch test, the skin fold that was pulled up must completely disappear again within a second, explains Fritz. If this is not the case and the skin fold remains for longer, then this could be an indicator of severe dehydration.

These symptoms indicate whether you are dehydrated: Under Dehydration is a lack of fluid in the body. This occurs when the body loses more water than it takes in. The reason for this can be if someone does not drink enough. But also Diarrhea, vomiting, excessive sweating, renal failure and diuretic medication can become dehydrated. If the body does not get enough fluids, it can actually dry out. This means: Drinking too little water can life-threatening be. These symptoms may indicate dehydration: Thirst, dry skin, dry mouth, chapped lips, less, dark urine, sunken eyes, headache, nausea, loss of appetite, general weakness, muscle cramps, circulatory problems, increased heart rate (tachycardia), dizziness, confusion and unconsciousness. Source: Health magazine of the health insurance company AOK

According to the German Nutrition Society (DGE) you should drink at least 1.5 liters of water a day. In extreme heat or after exercise, drink a little more. Exercising in the heat can quickly become dangerous. These tips should be followed by people who are interested in sports. at high temperaturesThis is because the body constantly excretes fluids, whether through the kidneys, the intestines, the skin or even through the lungs when breathing.

What you drink is also important. Fritz recommends water, mineral water, unsweetened fruit teas and highly diluted fruit juices. In a video by rtl.de An expert advises that a glass of cola or coffee is fine before someone doesn’t drink at all. Be careful with tap water abroad, though. Many people often experience stomach problems on vacation because of this. In some countries, caution is even required when brushing your teeth. (gel)