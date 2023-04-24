Three days after the glorious victory over Anderlecht in the quarterfinals of the Conference League, AZ also won in the premier league. RKC Waalwijk was defeated in Alkmaar without many problems: 3-0. However, Jens Odgaard and Mexx Meerdink saw two players injured again.

AZ took the lead early on at home thanks to a goal from Sven Mijnans, who headed in a nice cross from Yukinari Sugawara. The brand new semi-finalist of the Conference League had some fear of opponent RKC beforehand. The Waalwijkers already won twice against AZ last season and this season also went wrong in North Brabant for the team of trainer Pascal Jansen. But now, with the euphoria of reaching that Conference League semi-final still in mind, things didn’t go wrong.

In fact, AZ seemed to be heading for a quick knockout after the opening goal, but also quickly received bad news. Former RKC player Jens Odgaard had to leave the field after twenty minutes after an apparently serious injury. Mexx Meerdink was Odgaard's replacement and that was a setback for AZ Under 19, which will play the final of the Youth League against Hajduk Split on Monday evening (6 p.m.) in Geneva.

,,He had to deal with a contusion of the hip that shot in the direction of the hamstring. We didn’t want to take any chances at halftime,” Jansen told ESPN afterwards. “There is a small chance that he can participate on Monday. He will be sitting next to me on the plane tomorrow at 10am. He just goes along. In Switzerland, it is then examined whether it is responsible.”

Jansen expects a lot from AZ in the Youth League final. ,,I’m really looking forward to it. It is really great that they beat Sporting Portugal, but don’t underestimate Hajduk Split. It is extremely important that you win. It is a perfect training ground for the young boys when they join the first team,” said Jansen, who also knows that the AZ talents can count on a big cauldron with thousands of Croatian fans in the stands of the Stade de Geneve of Napkin FC.

AZ talent Mexx Meerdink in a duel with RKC defender Dario van den Buijs. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst



Pavlidis injured

AZ already started the match without first striker Vangelis Pavlidis. The Greek was injured in the Conference League match against Anderlecht. With Odgaard also included, the infirmary has another new member, something that will instill fear in trainer Jansen with matches against Ajax and West Ham United on the program. He also already misses Jesper Karlsson. The fact that AZ will not play next weekend because there is no premier league program is good for the club in that respect. Jan

© Pro Shots / Vincent de Vries



Mayckel Lahdo crowned his first starting place in the Eredivisie in the second half with a goal. Moments later, Myron van Brederode decided the game with a ticker.

Thanks to the win, AZ is two points ahead of Sparta and FC Twente, who drew 3-3 in Enschede earlier today. Pascal Jansen’s team is now firmly in fourth place. Third place is also getting closer. With Ajax – AZ still on the program, the Alkmaarders are approaching the still reigning national champion by two points. See also Women's football EM in the live ticker

© ANP



