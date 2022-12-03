Several studies prove the power and influence of food on human health. Depending on how the menu is and, therefore, the eating habits of someone, there is more or less quality of life, benefits in the medium and long term, as well as better maintenance of the organism. In this context, a new study revealed that simple changes in diet can reduce the chances of developing bowel cancer in men.

With the offer of so many options when it comes to industrialized, ultra-processed foods, enriched with preservatives and countless harmful substances, it is not new that some diseases arise to the detriment of the lack of a more balanced and natural food plan. Recurring cases of obesity and type 2 diabetes are real examples – among many others – of what a bad diet can result.

Bowel cancer in men and its relationship with diet

Fruits and vegetables have several properties that act directly on the body, improving the main functions of the body. Its components, such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory substances and others, give these food groups the podium of healthy and indispensable options in any diet, since they provide a series of very relevant benefits.

Among the advantages of maintaining a menu rich in fruits and vegetables, the most significant are directly linked to a lower risk of suffering from cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure.

Thus, recent research found that the inclusion of these foods in the diet represents a considerable decrease in the risk of men developing colorectal cancer.

Study

Published in BMC Medicine, a new study of 79,952 men in the United States revealed that a diet rich in foods with high nutritional value; that is, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds is linked to a 22% lower risk of developing colorectal cancer. The comparison was made considering men who do not have a diet based on the consumption of these groups.

However, the research is only observational, which means that scientists still don’t know why some foods are linked to better gut health, despite having some ideas and prerogatives. In this way, the findings suggest that the general reduction in the consumption of animal foods, refined grains and sugars can generate benefits throughout life, as these foods are often related to the damage that health suffers due to the properties present in them.

Jihye Kim, a researcher in nutrition and dietetics at Kyung Hee University in South Korea, explains that “We speculate that antioxidants found in foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains may contribute to lowering the risk of colorectal cancer by suppressing chronic inflammation, that can lead to cancer […] As men tend to have a higher risk of colorectal cancer than women, we propose that this may help explain why eating greater amounts of healthy plant-based foods was associated with reduced risk of colorectal cancer in men, but not in women”.