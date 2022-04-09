cooking & eatingIf the viewers learned one thing on Saturday night from All of Holland Bakt is that they will never unsuspectingly shove in a pack of ‘Schoolers’ again. Making such a seemingly simple chocolate biscuit led to mild aggression among home bakers. “I’ll never eat those bitches again!”

The seven remaining candidates of ratings hit All of Holland Bakt received a tray full of ingredients and one sample biscuit during the fourth episode. The recipe was missing, explanations were lacking and time to practice was lacking, so it all came down to technical insight and a bit of luck. The latter did not go well with hairdresser Inge, chemist Yannis and interior stylist Marieke. They bit their teeth on the rectangular, ornately decorated chocolate, which adorned the top of the biscuit.

The difficulty was in 'tempering' the chocolate. That's a fancy word for the melting process. When the chocolate is first melted, then cooled and brought up to temperature again, the chocolate will – if all goes well – become crispy and get a nice shine.

Tempering also ensures that the delicacy comes out of the baking tin more easily. But that’s where things went wrong for the three struggling candidates. Inge pounded the baking pan with a rolling pin as if her life depended on it. “When you’re stressed, this is a fantastic form of therapy,” she joked while doing so.

While presenter André van Duin was eating Inge’s sample biscuit, Marieke desperately smashed her baking tin on the kitchen worktop. She glued the broken pieces together as best she could. “What a hassle, I’ll never eat those bitches again,” she exclaimed.

The Greek Yannis couldn’t see a chocolate biscuit anymore either. Only small brown chunks fell from his baking pan. “Those Yannis cookies look just like the Greek economy,” one viewer joked on Twitter.

Although 25-year-old Zeinab also failed to deliver perfect biscuits, she was proclaimed 'master baker' for the second time on Saturday evening. Inge anxiously awaited the jury's verdict. She had already texted home that she would be sent home. She not only baked disappointing cookies, but also delivered a 'sloppy' candy bar. Or as André van Duin described the baking: ,,Your candy bar looks like a nail brush. A few hairs on it and he can go straight to the sink."

Inge crawled through the eye of the needle on Saturday evening. The jury, consisting of Robèrt van Beckhoven and Janny van der Heijden, sent Yannis home. The home baker in question resigned himself to his fate – ‘I would have expected’ – but he will never look at a pack of chocolate biscuits the same again.



