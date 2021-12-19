The simple thing is what it looks like as it is, at first glance, without folds. We associate it with authenticity, which does not imply that we are speaking here of any kind of moral purity. The simple thing is what we recognize when we see it, without mixing: if we drink wine, we know that we are drinking wine. And this is how Horacio described the classic: Simplex et unum, simple and without mixing. In short, you may wonder what this beginning is about. And I think we have returned to the classics in many ways. For example, in the profile of the leaders that we value the most, such as Biden, Jacinda Ardern or Merkel, leaders who transmit frankness and care when saying things, offering their word almost like a contract with binding effect.

Perhaps it is the uncertainty that has returned its weight to the given word, as if we were trying to correct the vulnerability that the pandemic brought. If, not so long ago, we called “post-truth” the decline in the value of truth in our societies, a way of exercising political judgment mediated almost exclusively by mere emotions, previous beliefs or by the idolized leader, today we discover with Johnson that the spell can be undone. And it is that the man who embodied the lies of Brexit and upset our understanding of Europe as a community based on reciprocity and trust; who survived his guru Cummings and the Cambridge Analytica scandal; The egotist of populist reaction, the champion, along with Trump, of the Anglo-Saxon desertion of the West, is now falling apart like a sugarcane before his citizens and his party. And because? Because he lied. But hadn’t he always lied?

This time he did it about his idle social meeting in Downing Street while citizens complied with the regulations imposed by the covid. They say that the conservative rebellion, after 100 deputies rejected their anticovid measures, is due to their inability to explain the seriousness of the situation, although others claim that the motive is an alleged authoritarian assault on freedom. In reality, the attack on freedom occurs when a ruler lies. As a good populist, Boris only tries to show that he “has the power over the truth itself”, in the words of Mascha Gessen. But what if times were changing? How many lies can a democracy support? This time, it is the British press that has revealed the deception and, contrary to what happened with the famous images of the Nation Hall shown by The New York Times To Trump’s voters, citizens seem unwilling to accept as true what a charlatan who tries to impose his personal redescription of reality says. Now that a new wave is coming that will imply more restrictions, perhaps we should remember that, to be free, we need our rulers to speak to us frankly, and perhaps thus we will all honor the truth again.