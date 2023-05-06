Saturday, May 6, 2023
Simple | A man died in a work accident at the factory

May 6, 2023
Simple | A man died in a work accident at the factory

No other persons were involved in the accident.

Man died in a work accident at the Metsä Board factory in Simpelee on Saturday. The accident happened a little after one in the afternoon.

The police have conducted a technical investigation at the accident site and do not suspect a crime. The employee was performing a job-related task when the accident occurred.

The case is being investigated as a cause of death and work accident investigation. No other persons are involved in the event.

