Simple | A man died in a work accident at the factory

No other persons were involved in the accident.
Man died in a work accident at the Metsä Board factory in Simpelee on Saturday. The accident happened a little after one in the afternoon.
The police have conducted a technical investigation at the accident site and do not suspect a crime. The employee was performing a job-related task when the accident occurred.
The case is being investigated as a cause of death and work accident investigation. No other persons are involved in the event.
