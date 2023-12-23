Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 14:01

In the segment of micro and small industries, one of those that find it most difficult to access financing, only 5% of small companies and 1% of micro companies use the BNDES Card, a channel created by the federal government to lend resources to the segment. This is what the 10th edition of the “Panorama of Micro and Small Industry” survey commissioned from Datafolha by Simpi, an entity that brings together companies of these two sizes, shows.

“The low uptake of the BNDES Card highlights the urgent need for measures to encourage its use, considering the potential benefits for the growth and development of micro and small industries across the country”, points out the president of Simpi, Joseph Couri.

The research results, according to Couri, point to a significant gap in the understanding and use of the BNDES Card. Only 16% of those interviewed said they knew the product well, while 48% said they had knowledge, however, superficially.

“Card penetration in micro and small industries is alarmingly low, with only 1% of effective use”, laments the executive.

For Couri, the data reveals a clear disconnect between the potential of the BNDES Card and its effective adoption by micro and small industries. “It is crucial that institutions promote more effective and enlightening disclosure about the benefits of this instrument for the sector”, suggests the president of Simpi.

Furthermore, according to the survey, 98% of companies that know about the BNDES Card do not currently use it. In the Northeast region, no company uses the Card, while in the Central-West/North region, only 3% use it.

“A significant difference is observed between small and micro industries, with 5% usage among small industries compared to 1% among micro industries. A vast majority of 87% of companies have never used the BNDES Card in the past”, states the president of Simpi.

Datafolha also shows that, regardless of access to the card, 26% consider that the credit conditions offered are very adequate, while 29% consider them to be somewhat adequate.

In the Northeast region, a higher percentage stands out, with 38% of companies considering the conditions to be very adequate, contrasting with the South region, where 15% evaluate them as inadequate.

“The positive assessment of credit conditions shows that, once the initial barriers have been overcome, companies recognize the beneficial potential of the BNDES Card to boost their business”, says Couri.

More than half of the companies, 51%, consider the BNDES Card's credit conditions to be better than those offered by other banks.

Joseph Couri highlights that “it is encouraging to see that a significant portion see the BNDES Card as a more advantageous credit option compared to other financial institutions”. “This is a clear sign that promoting the card’s benefits can result in broader adoption,” reiterates the executive.

Couri also says that Simpi reinforces its commitment to working together with financial institutions and government bodies to promote initiatives that can overcome the barriers identified in this research and encourage greater participation of micro and small industries in accessing the BNDES Card.