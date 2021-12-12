Simpar announced this Sunday, the 12th, that it had signed contracts for the acquisition of 100% of Sagamar, the Saga group’s dealership network with 12 stores in São Luís, Maranhão, valued at R$ 306 million.

The acquisition was made by Original Holding, a subsidiary of Simpar, which with the business expands its capillarity and mix of brands in the sale of light vehicles, adding R$ 707 million in revenue.

Simpar informs in a material fact that the transaction is in line with its discipline in terms of return on capital employed and maintenance of a balanced capital structure.

The final value of the deal will be adjusted on the closing date of the transaction based on net debt, working capital and other adjustments. Payment for Sagamar shares will be 51% in cash and 49% in Original Holding shares.

The post Simpar closes purchase of dealership network in Maranhão first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Simpar #closes #purchase #dealership #network #Maranhão #ISTOÉ #MONEY