SUMMARY

• Group that controls JSL, Moved It is Let’s plan a three-year period with lower growth

• 34 billion reais was Grupo Simpar’s revenue in the last quarter

• The idea now is to focus on efficiency gains and debt reduction

• Debt came from investments in search of growth

After an expansion cycle that more than tripled revenue and EBITDA in the last three years, Simpar has a new focus on next three years. A phase that must be marked by lower growth and, simultaneously, for efficiency gains and deleveraging.

This was the main message conveyed by the group that controls JSL, Moved It is Let’s goin addition to four other companies, in its Simpar Dayan event aimed at investors, on Wednesday (22), in São Paulo. “One of the missions during this period will be to reduce the holding company’s debt”stated Fernando Simões, CEO of Simpar. “We will have a strong focus on efficiency, with maximum asset value capture and continuous improvement of results, with possible growth as a consequence.”

Despite the more measured stance, the organization has a lot to celebrate. Since 2020, gross revenue has jumped from R$10 billion to R$34 billion and Ebitda, from R$2.3 billion to R$8.2 billion, figures referring to the third quarter of this year.

At the same time, the financial leverage reached 3.7 times. Net debt totaled R$3.8 billion between July and September, with consolidated debt reaching R$31 billion.

According to the executive, the debt was due to investments made by companies in search of growth. “The debt was made in a planned manner, in highly liquid assets, to strengthen the group’s brands,” he said.

Part of debt reduction strategy includes strategic movements in the holding, such as association or merger with unlisted assets, or even the IPO of group companies. Simões highlighted that the holding companies are going through different times and, therefore, will have different strategies.

At Movida (car rental brand) and on Let’s go (by trucks) “The time is to extract value from what has already been built”, said the CEO. “Already in JSL [logística] and on Automob [rede de concessionárias de veículos leves] there are opportunities for market consolidation, whether organically or through acquisition.”

In his speech, the JSL CEO, Ramon Alcaraz, stated that the company is open to acquisitions, but as long as the companies in question have complementary activities. “And there needs to be cultural alignment, experienced management and a high-performance culture,” he said.

A logistics company achieved revenue of R$8.4 billion in the last 12 months. In a quick projection, he stated that the result would rise to R$9.6 billion if the last two acquisitions were added — the IC Transportes and the FSJ. Furthermore, he pointed out that if JSL took the same organic growth of the last three years and rolled it over to the next three, it would have R$16 billion in revenue in 2026. “If we also include the same average number of acquisitions made, we would be a company with R$21 billion in revenue.”

O JSL net revenue in the third quarter it reached R$2 billion, compared to R$1.62 billion in the same period last year, an increase of 9.3%. Ebitda was R$393 million, an increase of 31.5% compared to R$299 million at the same time in 2022. Net profit reached R$46.8 million, an increase of 25.2% compared to R$37 .4 million in the annual comparison.

Already at Vamos, a company focused mainly on the rental and sale of trucks, net revenue reached R$1.48 billion, an increase of 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year, and Ebitda reached R$682.7 million , annual growth of 23.2% (R$ 554.3 million). Net profit fell by 22.8%, from R$150 million to R$115.8 million. According to the company, the result was mainly affected by the effect of higher financial expense resulting from the increase in temporary stock (non-recurring).

The company reached its highest leverage point in the middle of this year due to the purchase of Euro 5 models, according to CEO Gustavo Couto. Investments in the acquisition of new trucks for immediate rental or for leasing trucks in stock to customers range from R$400 million to R$500 million per month. “If Vamos repeats this number in 2024 and has a small growth in the following year, it will be able to more than double rental EBITDA in two years,” said the executive.

PREJUDICE

At Movida car rental company annual revenue grew 5.1% in the comparison between the third quarter of this year and last year — from R$2.47 billion to R$2.66 billion. Ebitda fell by 6.2%, from R$925.3 million to R$867.9 million. And the company had a loss of R$65.2 million, reversing a profit of R$93.7 million from the same period of the previous year. The result was impacted, according to the company, by the increase in financial expenses also as a result of the rise in interest rates.

O CEO Gustavo Moscatelli has sought to improve the return on invested capital (Roic).

To this end, he announced three initiatives:

• better purchasing conditions for automakers, already at pre-pandemic levels,

• better car occupancy rate — from 77% to 82% in the period —,

• improvement in the life cycle of assets.

The executive also intends to improve Roic with a adjustment in product mix, which will mean a decrease in the average fleet price from R$85 thousand to R$77 thousand in the coming quarters. “This will allow us to charge the same fare on a lower-value car,” said Moscatelli.

For Fernando Simões, CEO of Simpar, the fleet mix does not improve results, but reduces maintenance costs. “And it also contributes to the sale of used vehicles in 12 or 24 months, because it is the car you sell best.” The company currently has 215 thousand cars available to consumers.

At Automobthe unlisted vehicle dealership arm of Simpar, expansion occurred mainly in the last 18 monthsa period in which it sold 118 thousand cars.

The company made seven acquisitions in the interim:

• UAB Motors and Sagamar, in 2021;

• Autostar and Grupo Green, last year;

• and three acquisitions this season — Nova Quality, Grupo Alta and Best Points.

The seven companies total more than R$1.6 billion, considering the value of the assets disclosed at the time of the transactions. Simpar made a contribution of R$500 million so that the subsidiary could launch its consolidation process.

Automob works with 27 brands and has 108 stores in five states. And according to the projections of the CFO Antonio Cavalcanti it can reach revenue of R$18.3 billion in 2026 – now it is R$9.6 billion -, in addition to an EBITDA of R$1.3 billion. “The foundations for achieving these objectives are already in place at Automob,” said the executive. “We still have 21 states and the Federal District to explore.” Automob and Simpar’s opponents be careful.