Simonyan mocks US for trying to push countries to impose sanctions against RT

Editor-in-chief of the media group “Russia Today” and the RT TV channel Margarita Simonyan ridiculed the attempts of the US authorities to impose a position hostile to RT on others. She wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

Simonyan commented on the statement by Special Envoy and Coordinator of the Center for Global Engagement at the US State Department James Rubin that RT wants to “win elections” in Germany, France and Argentina through incitement and manipulation.

“(Rubin) is worried that other countries will not want to support sanctions against RT, so they need to be pushed… ‘We help them come to their own decisions’ is strong. This is how they help those who are considered mentally handicapped, actually,” the media manager wrote.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused RT of participating in “covert operations” to interfere in the affairs of other countries. He said that he allegedly received data from RT employees themselves, based on which it follows that the channel has the ability to conduct cyber operations.

On September 4, the US authorities imposed sanctions against Russian media. The restrictions affected the media group “Russia Today” and its media outlets, including RIA Novosti, RT and Sputnik. Sanctions were also imposed against Margarita Simonyan personally.