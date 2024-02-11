Simonyan: Syrsky’s parents are horrified by his appointment as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The parents of Alexander Syrsky were horrified after his appointment as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), their reaction was revealed by the editor-in-chief of the RT television channel Margarita Simonyan on the air of the program “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” on TV channel “Russia 1”.

As Simonyan said, RT journalists found the relatives and friends of Syrsky, who was born in Vladimir.

“The elderly parents who participate in the Immortal Regiment are very worthy people who are horrified that their son is now in command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” said the media manager.

Simonyan noted that parents should not be responsible for their son’s actions and urged “not to poison them.”

Alexander Syrsky’s father, Stanislav, who previously lived in Russia, said that he experienced the same feelings as everyone else when he learned about his son’s appointment. The mother of the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine advised young Russians to defend Russia’s interests in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny on February 8. His post was taken by the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Alexander Syrsky. In recent weeks, the media have written a lot about the upcoming change in the military leadership of the republic. Zaluzhny's resignation was associated with failures at the front and the failure of the summer counteroffensive.