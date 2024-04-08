RT editor-in-chief Simonyan reported an attempt to disrupt the premiere of a film about Donbass in Rome

Ukrainian activists tried to disrupt the premiere of the documentary film “Donbass. Yesterday, today, tomorrow” in Rome. This was reported by RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan in Telegram.

Protesters crowded near the entrance to the cinema with Ukrainian flags and posters in English and Italian. Those gathered in Ukrainian shouted slogans such as “Donbass is Ukraine.”

According to Simonyan, the film was shown for the first time in the European Union. Next, three more shows are planned in different cities in Italy. The premiere of the film was sold out, the Russian journalist said. “We will make many more such documentaries, save your throats,” she concluded.

On April 1, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced Simonyan was suspected under four articles of the country’s Criminal Code (CC): “Genocide”, “Encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine”, “Propaganda of war” and “Acquittal, recognition of lawfulness” , denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants.”