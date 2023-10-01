Simonyan stated that a Ukrainian UAV fell near her relatives’ house in Adler

RT TV channel editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan reported that a Ukrainian attack drone fell near her family home in Adler. The journalist wrote about this in Telegram.

According to Simonyan, the drone fell right in front of the house where she grew up. Her mother lived in the same house, and now “relatives with small children” live to this day. “The goals are getting further, the stakes are getting higher, the nuclear ultimatum is becoming more and more uncontested,” she ended her post.

At the end of August, Simonyan said that two drones fell near her house in one week. “It falls loudly, I want to tell you. At half past three you wake up, just after falling asleep,” she said. According to the editor-in-chief, the organizers of such attacks have a “typical creative style.” The drones were then shot down near Istra.

On the morning of October 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense forces destroyed a Ukrainian UAV over the Krasnodar Territory. It was noted that an attempted attack by an aircraft-type drone on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped on October 1 at about 08:00 Moscow time. Due to the downed drone, a temporary flight restriction was introduced at Sochi airport.