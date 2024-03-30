Simonyan: RDK militants communicated in Ukrainian before the attack on Kozinka

The editor-in-chief of the RT TV channel Margarita Simonyan provided in her Telegram-channel evidence of the presence of Ukrainian military personnel in the ranks of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK, a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

Simonyan published a recording from a camera that was picked up by a Russian military officer. In the video, members of the RDK cell with yellow armbands, denoting membership in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), speak Ukrainian. In the first video, the militants are standing in the forest, and in the second, they are driving in a car.

“I found something else from the “Extremely Interesting” section. This is the “Russian Volunteer Corps” – they communicate with each other exclusively in language. Because they are professional Ukrainian military,” Simonyan wrote, noting that the filming was made on the eve of the attack on Kozinka in the Belgorod region.

On March 20, it was reported that the Russian military had completely cleared the village of Kozinka in the Belgorod region from saboteurs. After this, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the base of the saboteurs in the border area.