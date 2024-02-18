Simonyan: the lack of distinction between a fine and prison breeds corruption in the Russian Federation

The lack of a clear distinction between a fine and a prison breeds corruption in Russia, said Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the RT television channel, transmits “Russia 1”.

According to her, the boundaries in this matter should be clearly defined. “This breeds corruption. And in citizens, in all of us, this increases the feeling of injustice,” the journalist pointed out.

The editor cited the example of punishment for aggravated cruelty to animals. Such a crime is punishable either by a fine of 300 thousand rubles or by imprisonment for a term of five years.

“And who decides this – either-or, and what does it depend on?… This is a feeder for corrupt officials… How much does this “fork” cost?” — she named the reason for the development of corruption.

Previously, Simonyan advocated the introduction of a 100 percent luxury tax so that rich people would help the front and Russian soldiers in the special military operation (SVO) zone.