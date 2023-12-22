Simonyan: Russia has internal immunity of society and is “vaccinated” against threats

RT TV channel editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that Russia has internal immunity of society and has been “vaccinated by centuries” of its history against external and internal threats. She discussed this on air NTV.

“If this is not the case, and we, thank God, have it, we are still a multinational, multi-religious country, and not yesterday, and not the day before yesterday, but have always been such a country. So, if this had not happened… no organs, no matter how many there are, even millions, will not be able to cope with this on their own,” Simonyan said.

However, she cautioned, “this doesn’t mean you should relax.” “Because their mechanisms, their tools are becoming thinner, they are improving themselves, they work better,” explained the chief editor of RT.

Earlier, Margarita Simonyan said that the main result of 2023 is “self-freedom” for Russia. She also noted that it was not the country that felt the unbearable severity of living conditions, as the West would have liked.