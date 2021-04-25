Editor-in-chief of RT and MIA Rossiya Segodnya Margarita Simonyan criticized the statement of US President Joe Biden, who recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, calling such a decision a “handout”. She expressed this opinion in her Telegram-channel.

The journalist drew attention to the fact that Washington did not recognize the genocide for a hundred years, “because such was the geopolitical situation.” “He (Biden – Note “Lenta.ru”) admitted not because he was for the truth. Not because he can no longer bear the denial of the obvious. Not because he is for justice. Because the geopolitical situation of the moment has changed, ”she wrote.

According to Simonyan, the true attitude of the United States towards the Armenians is evidenced by their attitude towards the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. “Where have you been, America, this fall? Have you moved a brow? ” – the journalist asked a question. She believes that there is no US attitude to the Armenians – neither good nor bad, but there are only “florid” relations between Washington and Ankara, which can change. “But the Armenians are just a gun for the United States. One of the guns. Which could have been kept in the warehouse for a hundred years, but can be uncovered at the right time, ”the journalist concluded.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. The gesture was timed to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide. In his statement, Biden noted that those who remember the victims of the massacre on this day commit themselves to “preventing a recurrence of such atrocities.” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara completely rejects Biden’s statement, calling it “based entirely on populism.”