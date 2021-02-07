RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan condemned Russians complaining about low pensions. She expressed her position on the air of the program “Soloviev LIVE” on Youtube…

According to her, citizens have forgotten how they lived in the 90s. “When they say now, pensions are small (…) Yes, they are small. But they are an order of magnitude larger than they were. And they will grow, just give time for our country to develop normally without shocks. Moreover, they were not paid at all, have you forgotten about that? ” – said Simonyan.

In May 2020, the journalist compared the healthcare systems in Russia and the United States using the example of approaches to the treatment of coronavirus. She noted that the United States has far fewer doctors per capita and hospital beds than Russia. Also, she said, many Americans do not call an ambulance because they cannot afford it.

In September of the same year, The Insider revealed the salaries of 13 major leading socio-political shows on Russian state channels. It was noted that the official salary of Simonyan in the Rossiya Segodnya MIA is 20.4 million rubles, in the ANO TV-Novosti (legal entity RT) – 16 million rubles.