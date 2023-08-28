Margarita Simonyan invited those who wish to return to Russia to help the participants of the NWO

The editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and the RT TV channel Margarita Simonyan called the condition for Russians who left the country. Those who wish to return can help the participants of the Russian special operation in Ukraine (SVO). She said this on the air of the channel “Russia 1”.

“Forgiveness is necessary with active repentance, which directly follows from the Bible. For example, you can come and live when drones fly over you or crash into your windows, like we all do. You can collect money and spend your own – buy UAZs, uniforms, drones, send it all to the front. You can help the families of the mobilized, volunteers, our heroes,” Simonyan suggested.

The media manager explained that the compatriots who left were uncomfortable abroad, because their expectations were at odds with reality. “The same age-old illusion that there is a shining city on a hill, great America, it will teach us both freedom and prosperity. And the West in general. They come there and find out that all this is not so, ”said the editor-in-chief of RT.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the governor of the Moscow region, Vorobyov, not to weaken his attention to the families of NWO participants. He added that the well-established work in the Moscow region will be a good example for other regions.