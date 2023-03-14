Journalist Simonyan called Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan a degenerate and a traitor

RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan called Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan a traitor to the Armenian people and a degenerate. So in Telegram the journalist reacted to his explanation of why she was banned from entering the territory of Armenia.

Pashinyan previously stated that the ban on entry into the territory of Armenia to the deputy of the State Duma of Russia Konstantin Zatulin, media manager Margarita Simonyan and journalist Aram Gabrelyanov is explained by their disrespect for the elected authorities of the republic.

“I never said anything about any corridors, but I said and will speak personally about Pashinyan – that he is a degenerate and a traitor to the Armenian people, that he sold and betrayed all the Armenian interests that he could betray and sell, and will sell and betray those that until he could, that he hates Russia and deceives [президента России Владимира] Putin, that he is a cereush litter without honor and conscience, like all cereush litters, ”wrote Simonyan, adding that it was for these words that she was denied entry.

She stressed that she had only been to Armenia twice in her life, and called herself a full-blooded Armenian. The media manager also clarified that she was not going to visit Armenia in the future under the “Pashinyan regime”. “What disrespect, effendi? You have to earn disrespect. And you, effendi, are in the zone of loathing. So fix your wording. “Margarita Simonyan was denied entry to Armenia for disgust with the current government,” the journalist concluded.

In October 2022, the Armenian parliament informed Konstantin Zatulin, Deputy Committee of the State Duma on CIS Affairs, that his visit to the republic would be considered undesirable. The corresponding decision was made in Yerevan after the deputy’s statements about Armenia. In the same month, it became known about a similar ban against RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan.