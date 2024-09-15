Simonyan urged Americans to remember the Declaration of Independence

Editor-in-chief of the media group “Russia Today” and the Russia Today (RT) TV channel Margarita Simonyan stated that the US leadership is afraid of its people. She said this stated on the air of the program “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov”.

Commenting on the sanctions against Rossiya Segodnya and RT, Simonyan called on Americans to remember the Declaration of Independence and President John Kennedy’s speech on freedom of speech. “Why are you so scared? But you started out differently, you as a nation were born differently. Read your own Declaration of Independence,” she noted.

In addition, Simonyan stated that the American authorities are afraid of their people. “As soon as we became visible enough for an electorally significant number of people to listen to us, they began to root us out with all the screwdrivers they could,” she emphasized.

However, she assured that she would continue “to do this work as long as necessary, until the Motherland tells us to retreat.”

On September 4, the US authorities imposed sanctions against Russian media. At that time, the media group “Russia Today” and its media outlets, including RIA Novosti, RT and Sputnik, fell under the restrictions. Sanctions were also imposed against Margarita Simonyan. In turn, the editor-in-chief noted that the US imposed sanctions due to the success of RT and the upcoming presidential elections.