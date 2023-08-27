Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT TV channel, said on Sunday, August 27, that Tucker Carlson, an American journalist and former Fox News host, had requested an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“By the way, he really asks for an interview with Putin,” she said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

Simonyan added that it is necessary to bring this information to the Russian leader. “If suddenly someone heard and informed the president, it would be great,” she said.

Earlier, on August 23, former US President Donald Trump gave an interview to Carlson, skipping the first debate of the Republican presidential candidates. The New York Times noted that such a decision by the former American leader is a serious insult “both for the Republican Party and for the Fox News channel, which conducts the debate.”

In April, Fox News sensationally removed Carlson, the highest-rated US journalist, from the air. On April 27, Carlson made his first video message regarding his termination from Fox News. According to him, the reason was that important topics are prohibited in the American media, such as civil liberties, the development of science, demographic changes, etc.

Class A shares of Fox Corp. fell by 5.4% on April 23 immediately after the dismissal of the journalist. The TV company lost about $500 million.

Carlson has been critical of the US leadership and American leader Joe Biden. For example, on March 25, he noted that statements by the president and White House officials about explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines could become the most ridiculous lie of the American government this year.