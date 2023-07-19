Here is what emerged from the investigations of the agents

The investigation into the death continues Simonetta Cardone that has lost his life on the Laurentina. A Tesla has overwhelmed suddenly the car in which he was traveling. According to the reports, the luxury vehicle went to 90 km/h. However, the tests on the black box of the Tesla are awaited, which, apparently, was going at a decidedly higher speed in a stretch of road in which 50 kilometers per hour are expected.

The investigators requested an expert report on the accident in which the woman lost her life. The Tesla that hit her was traveling at between 80 and 90 km/h. She was going very fast, more than the speed allowed along the stretch of Via Laurentinawhere 50 km/h is foreseen.

Simonetta lost her life last July 1st. For Francesco de Gennaro, consultant his family’s attorney, the speed could even be higher at that time. But we have to wait for the black box exams to be sure.

Emanuele Esposito, the 20-year-old boy who drove the Tesla that day, is being investigated for homicide and traffic injuries. He was driving a luxury vehicle owned by one of his father’s clients. With him were four friends.

Simonetta, on the other hand, was driving her Lancia Y. For reasons still under investigation, the two cars collided. Healthcare personnel immediately reached the scene of the accident, but the 118 operators were unable to do anything to save the woman’s life. Two of the four were also seriously injured guys on the Tesla.

Who was at the helm of the Tesla is under investigation for the death of Simonetta Cardone

Emanuele Esposito he tested negative for alcohol and drug tests in the blood, to which the doctors subjected him, as per practice, after the collision between his Tesla and Simonetta’s Lancia Y.

He wasn’t driving drunk or under the influence of drugs. And he wasn’t even driving using his smartphone to resume his journey.