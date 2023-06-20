“We are happy and relieved of the outcome, but justice that comes so late is not necessarily good justice and a good service for the citizens”. Thus the former mayor of Lodi, Simone Uggetti, burst into tears in the courtroom, after being acquitted by the Milan court of appeal of the charge of bid rigging in a tender for the management of summer swimming pools. An acquittal – underlined the former mayor – arrived “after seven years of incredible suffering myself and others who have been unfairly involved in this process.”

Together with him, the two co-accused were also acquitted, the lawyer Cristiano Marini and the deputy secretary of the Municipality of Lodi, Giuseppe Demuro, to whom Uggetti gave an emotional embrace immediately after the reading of the sentence. The three were held by the court to be “not punishable” due to the “particular tenuity of the fact” (art. 131 bis of the penal code). A decision on the merits that cannot be challenged by pg Massimo Gaballo.

For Uggetti, “the procedural truth emerged after the factual one, already highlighted in the proceeding degrees of judgement”, i.e. that “all the people involved in this proceeding have only and exclusively acted in the public interest“. This is because “from the outset”, in May 2016, “there has been an imbalance” with arrest and custody in prison, a precautionary measure “outside any legal criterion” which then “has profoundly compromised the beginning of this long and tormented judicial marathon”.