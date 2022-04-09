He decided to end it when he was only 16, throwing himself under a train. The tragedy happened in Ravenna. The school principal’s appeal

The tragedy happened in Ravenna a few days ago. Simonea 16-year-old boy, committed suicide by throwing himself under a train.

He attended the ITIS Nullo Baldini in Ravenna. Professors, classmates, friends and his family are in shock at what happened. Her gesture, made at the age of 16, is doing reflect many people.

The head teacher he decided to intervene after the tragedy, to remember Simone, a second-grade student and to address a appeal to everyone.

The words of the head teacher for Simone

Simone, our second student, has chosen not to continue this short stretch of life with us. That was what was not supposed to happen. Writing a simple statement of mourning, however serious it might have been defined, would have been a duty, but too ordinarily formal.

It is an excruciating laceration, certainly for the family and for the people closest to him. But it is also true for our whole school, for his classmates and other classes, for families, for teachers, even from other classes. For all the staff, for what is on duty now, for what has been, for what will be. For the executive who is now and for those to come.

Not only that, with his words the head teacher also wanted to blame the school, which perhaps it failed to do comprehend Simone or her words, was unable to understand his behavior and his looks and was unable to do so help him.

He wrote that the teachers, as well as all the school workers, do not have powers and are not magicians, but Simon’s gesture puts everyone in front of a big alarm. It must be a reason to encourage people to take better care of others. At the same time, it must make the pupils understand that they must stick together and that they must confide both with teachers, with each other and with one’s family.