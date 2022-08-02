





After facing internal resistance from MDB chiefs who prefer to support former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), presidential candidate Simone Tebet (MS) criticized her opponents. “The Workers’ Party wanted to pull the rug out from under our candidacy,” she said during an event in São Paulo that made Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) his vice-president.

“The president who is there and the president of the past does not serve. PT wanted to pull the rug out from under our candidacy. I know and history will know too,” he stated. “I wasn’t supposed to be here, but I arrived, we arrived. We arrived against everything and everyone,” he continued.

After the composition was announced, Simone stated that she had doubts whether a 100% female cast would be accepted. Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) was preferred for the vacancy, but preferred not to run.

According to the senator, qualitative research commissioned confirmed that two women would be the new fact of the campaign. “Brazilians are ready to receive a 100% female ticket”, she emphasized.

During the speech, Simone stated that Mara will not be a supporting deputy, but will occupy a Ministry in an eventual government.







